Viral Video of the Day for August 6, 2025: Sassy Chihuahua dominates treat instead of eating it in funny TikTok!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one sassy Chihuahua proves that just because something's a treat doesn't mean it deserves respect.

In the clip, the dog's owner lovingly places a giant turkey giblet treat in front of her tiny pup, expecting excitement or a quick chomp.

But this Chihuahua has other plans.

Instead of eating it, he sizes it up and decides to roll over it numerously like it's his enemy.

"He knows how to make the most of a situation," one viewer hilariously wrote.

Check it out: