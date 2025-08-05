Viral Video of the Day for August 5, 2025: Mom surprises kids with brand new apartment!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok is buzzing over an emotional family surprise that's melting hearts.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, mom Que Marie films her kids as they walk through the new home, confused to see all their familiar furniture already inside.

Her son hilariously asks, "Why would you give everything away?"

When they finally realize it's their new apartment – with their own rooms and belongings – they light up with pure happiness, and the internet can't get enough.

One viewer commented, "He was like you took us to a Museum of everything we DON'T HAVE ANYMORE!"

Check it out:

This TikTok mom surprised her kids with a new apartment, and their reaction is priceless!
This TikTok mom surprised her kids with a new apartment, and their reaction is priceless!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@queresilient
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@queresilient

