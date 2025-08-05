Viral Video of the Day for August 5, 2025: Mom surprises kids with brand new apartment!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , TikTok is buzzing over an emotional family surprise that's melting hearts.

In the clip, mom Que Marie films her kids as they walk through the new home, confused to see all their familiar furniture already inside.

Her son hilariously asks, "Why would you give everything away?"

When they finally realize it's their new apartment – with their own rooms and belongings – they light up with pure happiness, and the internet can't get enough.

One viewer commented, "He was like you took us to a Museum of everything we DON'T HAVE ANYMORE!"

Check it out: