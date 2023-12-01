Viral Video of the Day for December 1, 2023: Chunky Dachshund loses sight of his human

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a chunky little dachshund loses his owner for just a minute, and his reaction to finding her will melt your heart!

Doggo emergency!

In the clip, posted by TikTok user @beckieeaves, a dog is frantically walking around trying to spot his owner.

"POV: your dog lost sight of you for 1 min," the video's caption reads.

But then, a doggy miracle occurs. The lone pup spots his human, and his entire attitude changes instantly.

"Don’t ever do that to him again," one viewer joked.

Another commenter wrote, "No but my heart actually ached just there."

Check it out: