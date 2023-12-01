Viral Video of the Day for December 1, 2023: Chunky Dachshund loses sight of his human

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a chunky little dachshund loses his owner for just a minute, and his reaction to finding her will melt your heart!

Viral Video of the Day

Doggo emergency!

In the clip, posted by TikTok user @beckieeaves, a dog is frantically walking around trying to spot his owner.

"POV: your dog lost sight of you for 1 min," the video's caption reads.

But then, a doggy miracle occurs. The lone pup spots his human, and his entire attitude changes instantly.

"Don’t ever do that to him again," one viewer joked.

Another commenter wrote, "No but my heart actually ached just there."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable dachshund's journey from losing his owner to being reunited again!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable dachshund's journey from losing his owner to being reunited again!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@beckieeaves
Viral Video of the Day for November 30, 2023: Man's "singing" turns out to be hilarious snoring episode! Viral Video of the Day for November 30, 2023: Man's "singing" turns out to be hilarious snoring episode!
Viral Video of the Day for November 29, 2023: Golfer dad to the loose tooth rescue! Viral Video of the Day for November 29, 2023: Golfer dad to the loose tooth rescue!
Viral Video of the Day for November 28, 2023: Wives drop epic flannel prank on husbands! Viral Video of the Day for November 28, 2023: Wives drop epic flannel prank on husbands!
Viral Video of the Day for November 27, 2023: Die-hard Swiftie creates Taylor Swift-themed winter wonderland! Viral Video of the Day for November 27, 2023: Die-hard Swiftie creates Taylor Swift-themed winter wonderland!
Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2023: Dog enjoys pretzel extra gently! Viral Video of the Day for November 26, 2023: Dog enjoys pretzel extra gently!
Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2023: Adorable axolotl takes flight on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for November 25, 2023: Adorable axolotl takes flight on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2023: Dolphin duo loves playing fetch! Viral Video of the Day for November 24, 2023: Dolphin duo loves playing fetch!
Viral Video of the Day for November 23, 2023: Thanksgiving turkey gets CPR in hilarious TikTok video! Viral Video of the Day for November 23, 2023: Thanksgiving turkey gets CPR in hilarious TikTok video!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@beckieeaves

More on Viral Video of the Day: