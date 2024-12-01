Viral Video of the Day for December 1, 2024: Woman's epic banana bread fail gets TikTok laughing!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's first attempt at baking banana bread went terribly wrong, and she captured her candid reaction on camera!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Claire Tablizo shows a close-up of her distressed face, followed by the result: a burnt and soggy loaf.

"How is it wet AND burnt???" one viewer joked.

At least she knows what not to do next time!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a girl who captured her reaction after mistakenly burning a recipe she tried out for the first time.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@clairetablizo
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@clairetablizo

