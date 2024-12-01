Viral Video of the Day for December 1, 2024: Woman's epic banana bread fail gets TikTok laughing!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's first attempt at baking banana bread went terribly wrong, and she captured her candid reaction on camera!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Claire Tablizo shows a close-up of her distressed face, followed by the result: a burnt and soggy loaf.
"How is it wet AND burnt???" one viewer joked.
At least she knows what not to do next time!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@clairetablizo