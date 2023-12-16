Viral Video of the Day for December 16, 2023: Grandma has run-in with huge camel at drive-thru!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Alamo, Tennessee - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl's visit to the local drive-thru zoo with her grandma went awry!

Looks like grandma's got a brand-new BFF.

In the clip, user @gracievorgitch and her grandma are at a section of Tennessee Safari Park Zoo that has camels and ostriches roaming around. But things didn't go as expected.

As the animal leans in the car window, it seems it mistook her arm for a snack!

"gramma had the best time at the drive in zoo," the video's caption reads.

With the screams of joy from "gramma," it sure looks like it.

Check it out:

A TikTok user's grandma has a run-in with a camel at a drive-thru zoo in Tennessee.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@gracievorgitch

More on Viral Video of the Day: