Viral Video of the Day for December 17, 2024: Airbnb guests give host a heartwarming birthday surprise
Rovaniemi, Finland - In today's Viral Video of the Day, two sweet girls showcase an act of kindness by surprising their Airbnb host on his birthday.
Viral Video of the Day
In the adorable clip, Jessica Judith and her friend sing happy birthday to Tarmo, who beams joyfully at their kind gesture.
They even surprised him with cake and candles!
"When the guests make the host feel hosted," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jess.judith