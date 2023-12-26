Viral Video of the Day for December 26, 2023: Kids' tricked out playhouse outsizes most apartments
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of siblings show off their incredible playhouse mansion that has TikTok viewers saying: "Now THIS is a house tour!"
Viral Video of the Day
Move over, classic playhouses!
The clip, taken by TikTok mom Christina, starts with her daughter and son giving a full-blown tour of possibly one of the most epic playhouses to ever exist.
"That’ll be $2k in Boston," one viewer joked.
They're probably not too far off.
Check it out this crib:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hairgoddessofny