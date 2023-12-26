Viral Video of the Day for December 26, 2023: Kids' tricked out playhouse outsizes most apartments

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of siblings show off their incredible playhouse mansion that has TikTok viewers saying: "Now THIS is a house tour!"

Viral Video of the Day

Move over, classic playhouses!

The clip, taken by TikTok mom Christina, starts with her daughter and son giving a full-blown tour of possibly one of the most epic playhouses to ever exist.

"That’ll be $2k in Boston," one viewer joked.

They're probably not too far off.

Check it out this crib:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little girl and her brother who give viewers on TikTok a luxurious tiny playhouse tour.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@hairgoddessofny

