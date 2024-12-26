Viral Video of the Day for December 26, 2024: Boy hypes up brother's new Christmas iPhone before realizing he got one, too!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, two teenage brothers had a touching moment during a Christmas gift opening.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the two brothers open their gifts from their mom, first finding matching phone cases and wireless chargers.
Then the real surprise came: two new iPhones!
At first, the younger brother thought there was only one, but his joyful reaction shocked viewers when he realized there were two.
One viewer wrote, "That’s love!! No jealousy straight hype!!!"
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@iambaabyyruth