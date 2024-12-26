Viral Video of the Day for December 26, 2024: Boy hypes up brother's new Christmas iPhone before realizing he got one, too!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, two teenage brothers had a touching moment during a Christmas gift opening.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the two brothers open their gifts from their mom, first finding matching phone cases and wireless chargers.

Then the real surprise came: two new iPhones!

At first, the younger brother thought there was only one, but his joyful reaction shocked viewers when he realized there were two.

One viewer wrote, "That’s love!! No jealousy straight hype!!!"

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features two teenage brothers who were in shock over their 2024 Christmas gift surprise!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features two teenage brothers who were in shock over their 2024 Christmas gift surprise!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@iambaabyyruth
Viral Video of the Day for December 25, 2024: Dad builds giant Christmas train in backyard for daughter! Viral Video of the Day for December 25, 2024: Dad builds giant Christmas train in backyard for daughter!
Viral Video of the Day for December 24, 2024: Head massager makes dog insta-relaxed: "too good" Viral Video of the Day for December 24, 2024: Head massager makes dog insta-relaxed: "too good"
Viral Video of the Day for December 23, 2024: Grandpa wins Christmas with jaw-dropping gift! Viral Video of the Day for December 23, 2024: Grandpa wins Christmas with jaw-dropping gift!
Viral Video of the Day for December 22, 2024: Pup stretches himself to sleep in adorable TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for December 22, 2024: Pup stretches himself to sleep in adorable TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 21, 2024: Seven-year-old stuns audience at Christmas performance! Viral Video of the Day for December 21, 2024: Seven-year-old stuns audience at Christmas performance!
Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2024: Toddler's serious face hilariously melts as mom sings in viral TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for December 20, 2024: Toddler's serious face hilariously melts as mom sings in viral TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2024: Cat's hilarious moment of doubt goes viral on TikTok Viral Video of the Day for December 19, 2024: Cat's hilarious moment of doubt goes viral on TikTok
Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2024: TikToker's broom ignites during Cynthia Erivo's fire Wicked vocals! Viral Video of the Day for December 18, 2024: TikToker's broom ignites during Cynthia Erivo's fire Wicked vocals!

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@iambaabyyruth

More on Viral Video of the Day: