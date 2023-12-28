Viral Video of the Day for December 28, 2023: Baby gets trapped inside bubble surprise

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a baby leaves millions of TikTok viewers in awe with his genuine curiosity over a bubble surprise!

With over 92.1 million views and 6.1 million likes, this baby's subtle yet adorable reaction to the magical encounter captivated viewers worldwide.

The clip shows user @ dellamarie150 's toddler sitting in the middle of a huge bubble ring.

