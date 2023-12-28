Viral Video of the Day for December 28, 2023: Baby gets trapped inside bubble surprise
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby leaves millions of TikTok viewers in awe with his genuine curiosity over a bubble surprise!
Viral Video of the Day
Bubbles are a baby's best friend!
The clip shows user @dellamarie150's toddler sitting in the middle of a huge bubble ring.
"Completely unbothered," one person commented.
With over 92.1 million views and 6.1 million likes, this baby's subtle yet adorable reaction to the magical encounter captivated viewers worldwide.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@dellamarie150