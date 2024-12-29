Viral Video of the Day for December 29, 2024: Girl eats Gingerbread man while staring down performer at Disneyland

Anaheim, California - In today's Viral Video of the Day , a girl hilariously causes some harmless drama at Disney after interacting with one of the park's most beloved (and edible) characters.

In the clip, the girl bites into a gingerbread man cookie while staring down the gingerbread man performer.

He spots her mid-bite and covers his mouth in horror as the girl and her friend burst into laughter!

One viewer wrote, "infront of him is crazyyyyy," to which the original poster hilariously responded, "They need to learn their place in the food chain."

Check it out: