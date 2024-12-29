Viral Video of the Day for December 29, 2024: Girl eats Gingerbread man while staring down performer at Disneyland

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Anaheim, California - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl hilariously causes some harmless drama at Disney after interacting with one of the park's most beloved (and edible) characters.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the girl bites into a gingerbread man cookie while staring down the gingerbread man performer.

He spots her mid-bite and covers his mouth in horror as the girl and her friend burst into laughter!

One viewer wrote, "infront of him is crazyyyyy," to which the original poster hilariously responded, "They need to learn their place in the food chain."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a pair of friends at Disneyland who decided to harmlessly scare one of the parade performers with a hilarious gesture!  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@themainstreetduo
