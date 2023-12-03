Viral Video of the Day for December 3, 2023: "Stray cat hotel" gets an unexpected guest

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an animal lover who got more than he bargained for when he opened a "bed and breakfast" for the stray cats in his neighborhood!

The more, the merrier!

In a clip posted by @lilytheskunk, the owner of an adorable "stray cat hotel" shows off the impressive lodging, which includes cat towers, beds, blankets, and more.



But as he checks in on his furry guests, the man discovers an unexpected customer: a chunky little opossum, curled up in a ball and having some pleasant dreams!



"the opossum is like hey I'm trying to sleep here free room and board and warm beds to sleep," one viewer wrote.

Check it out: