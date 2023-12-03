Viral Video of the Day for December 3, 2023: "Stray cat hotel" gets an unexpected guest

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an animal lover who got more than he bargained for when he opened a "bed and breakfast" for the stray cats in his neighborhood!

Viral Video of the Day

The more, the merrier!

In a clip posted by @lilytheskunk, the owner of an adorable "stray cat hotel" shows off the impressive lodging, which includes cat towers, beds, blankets, and more.

But as he checks in on his furry guests, the man discovers an unexpected customer: a chunky little opossum, curled up in a ball and having some pleasant dreams!

"the opossum is like hey I'm trying to sleep here free room and board and warm beds to sleep," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

After a man made a stray cat hotel in his garage, he found out he had unknowingly in today's Viral Video of the Day.
After a man made a stray cat hotel in his garage, he found out he had unknowingly in today's Viral Video of the Day.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lilytheskunk

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lilytheskunk

More on Viral Video of the Day: