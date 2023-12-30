Viral Video of the Day for December 30, 2023: Dog saves Christmas with dashing 'fit!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pup named Destiny hilariously transforms into Santa's little helper with the help of her human dad!
Viral Video of the Day
TikTok user @sayyestodestiny hit viral gold with the clip showing the darling dog all dressed up in a plaid red and green dress, topped with a giant gold bow.
"What a lil Christmas ham!!" one viewer wrote.
Another said, "What a fancy Christmas potato."
She even got her own stocking filled with the most paw-fect treats!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sayyestodestiny