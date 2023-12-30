Viral Video of the Day for December 30, 2023: Dog saves Christmas with dashing 'fit!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pup named Destiny hilariously transforms into Santa's little helper with the help of her human dad!

Viral Video of the Day

TikTok user @sayyestodestiny hit viral gold with the clip showing the darling dog all dressed up in a plaid red and green dress, topped with a giant gold bow.

"What a lil Christmas ham!!" one viewer wrote.

Another said, "What a fancy Christmas potato."

She even got her own stocking filled with the most paw-fect treats!

Check it out:

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a chunky Jack Russell terrier puts on her best dress for Christmas!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sayyestodestiny
