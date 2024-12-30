Viral Video of the Day for December 30, 2024: Christmas carols take hilarious turn with nasty tumble
In today's Viral Video of the Day, two girls strolled and sang through a dimly lit alleyway until one accidentally lost her balance on some slick ice!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Mel strolls down the alleyway and sings a beautiful rendition of Silent Night.
Then, she pans the camera toward her friend, who's walking beside her with a cigarette in her mouth, and the girl accidentally loses her footing on the ice and falls to the ground.
"silent night turned silent library," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@playboyfarty