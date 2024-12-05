Viral Video of the Day for December 5, 2024: French Bulldog takes TikTok by storm with adorable "I wuv you"

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a French Bulldog named Minnie remarkably "speaks English" and captures the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide!

In the clip, Minnie's owner Steven Dashevsky prompts the pup to say "I love you."

In response, she kicks up her back leg while uttering a sound that sounds exactly like "I wuv you."

"The leg kick took me out," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog that almost sounded like she spoke human words!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@stevescrazygarage
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@stevescrazygarage

