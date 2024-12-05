Viral Video of the Day for December 5, 2024: French Bulldog takes TikTok by storm with adorable "I wuv you"
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a French Bulldog named Minnie remarkably "speaks English" and captures the hearts of millions of viewers worldwide!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Minnie's owner Steven Dashevsky prompts the pup to say "I love you."
In response, she kicks up her back leg while uttering a sound that sounds exactly like "I wuv you."
"The leg kick took me out," one viewer hilariously commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@stevescrazygarage