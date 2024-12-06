Viral Video of the Day for December 6, 2024: Belly-dancing pups can't help but wiggle for their favorite visitor!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a pair of dogs are thrilled when they see someone they love come to their house. And they have a special way of showing their excitement!
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the pups excitedly shake their butts as they see their favorite person walk up to their front door.
"Close enough. Welcome back Shakira," one viewer joked.
Another hilariously commented, "That is so cute. The other dog needs one too!!!"
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for December 5, 2024: French Bulldog takes TikTok by storm with adorable "I wuv you"
Viral Video of the Day for December 4, 2024: Girl's heart melts as she sees bedroom for the first time!
Viral Video of the Day for December 3, 2024: Border collies caught "gentle parenting" in slow-motion
Viral Video of the Day for November 29, 2024: Woman gets head stuck in animatronic dinosaur at pumpkin patch!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@jillekelbert