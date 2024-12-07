Viral Video of the Day for December 7, 2024: Staring contest between expressive dog and owner blows up on TikTok!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a dog named Nala and her owner engage in a hilarious stare-down that has viewers howling with laughter!

In the clip, which has garnered over 1.2 million views on TikTok, Nala locks into her owner Charlie's eyes.

As he tries to maintain his composure, the pup's hilarious expressions steal the show and she inevitably wins.

"shes so expressive I cannot stand it," one commenter gushed.

Check it out: