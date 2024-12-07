Viral Video of the Day for December 7, 2024: Staring contest between expressive dog and owner blows up on TikTok!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a dog named Nala and her owner engage in a hilarious stare-down that has viewers howling with laughter!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, which has garnered over 1.2 million views on TikTok, Nala locks into her owner Charlie's eyes.

As he tries to maintain his composure, the pup's hilarious expressions steal the show and she inevitably wins.

"shes so expressive I cannot stand it," one commenter gushed.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a stare-down between an expressive pup and her owner!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a stare-down between an expressive pup and her owner!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lifelikecharlie

