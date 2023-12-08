Viral Video of the Day for December 8, 2023: Son poops on the grass for hilarious reason

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a prime example of why motherhood is such a journey. With over 3.5 million views on TikTok, viewers can't get enough of the hilarity!

Viral Video of the Day

In the video, user @kitbearandme shows the mom approaching what appears to be her sons and asking, "What happened?"

One of the boys innocently replies, "I pooed on the grass."

Clearly in shock, the mom runs over to the scene of the crime to check things out.

"Why did you do that?" she asks.

The little boy then shrugs his shoulders and says, "Because I needed to."

At least he's being truthful!

Check out the shennanigans:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features the moment a boy's mom learned something that shocked her immediately!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kitbearandme

