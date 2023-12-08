Viral Video of the Day for December 8, 2023: Son poops on the grass for hilarious reason
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a prime example of why motherhood is such a journey. With over 3.5 million views on TikTok, viewers can't get enough of the hilarity!
Viral Video of the Day
In the video, user @kitbearandme shows the mom approaching what appears to be her sons and asking, "What happened?"
One of the boys innocently replies, "I pooed on the grass."
Clearly in shock, the mom runs over to the scene of the crime to check things out.
"Why did you do that?" she asks.
The little boy then shrugs his shoulders and says, "Because I needed to."
At least he's being truthful!
Check out the shennanigans:
