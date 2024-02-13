Viral Video of the Day for February 13, 2024: Little girl roasts mom after late pickup from school!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little girl had some sassy remarks to exclaim after her mom accidentally picked her up late from school!
Viral Video of the Day
At least she's honest...?
The clip, taken by her mom Kyia Samone, shows the little girl getting into the car.
She angrily slams her backpack into the passenger seat and says, "I know you not picking me up no more."
"Future CEO doesn’t joke with her time," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kyiasamone