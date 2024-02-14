Viral Video of the Day for February 14, 2024: Little boy surprises crush with flowers for Valentine's Day!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy shows up to a school dance and gives his Valentine the sweetest gift ever!

With over 4.1 million views and 1 million likes, viewers couldn't resist the beginning of this young love story!

In the clip, the handsomely dressed little boy walks up to the beautiful girl and then hands her flowers and candy.

"I’m cheesing like a proud big sister lmao," one mesmerized viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy's adorable gift to a girl for Valentine's Day.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a little boy's adorable gift to a girl for Valentine's Day.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@krwilliamsx
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@krwilliamsx

