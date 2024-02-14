Viral Video of the Day for February 14, 2024: Little boy surprises crush with flowers for Valentine's Day!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy shows up to a school dance and gives his Valentine the sweetest gift ever!
Viral Video of the Day
With over 4.1 million views and 1 million likes, viewers couldn't resist the beginning of this young love story!
In the clip, the handsomely dressed little boy walks up to the beautiful girl and then hands her flowers and candy.
"I’m cheesing like a proud big sister lmao," one mesmerized viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for February 12, 2024: Girls chaotically fail during "Friendsmas" TikTok trend
Viral Video of the Day for February 11, 2024: Dalmation cracks up internet: "I think I like this little dog"
Viral Video of the Day for February 9, 2024: Girl drops it low with zero fears in front of huge city crowd!
Viral Video of the Day for February 8, 2024: Toddler takes flight with super dad's hilarious antics!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@krwilliamsx