Viral Video of the Day for February 20, 2025: Baby's belly laugh over dog in toy oven goes viral!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a baby was caught in an uncontrollable fit of belly laughter after discovering a furry BFF in a strange place.

In the clip, Chelsea films her baby playing in their tiny kitchen.

The baby opens the toy kitchen oven, only to immediately spot their dog sitting inside, and can't help but laugh out loud!

"this is the sweetest baby laugh I've ever heard so cute," one viewer wrote.

Check it out: