Viral Video of the Day for February 20, 2025: Baby's belly laugh over dog in toy oven goes viral!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a baby was caught in an uncontrollable fit of belly laughter after discovering a furry BFF in a strange place.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Chelsea films her baby playing in their tiny kitchen.

The baby opens the toy kitchen oven, only to immediately spot their dog sitting inside, and can't help but laugh out loud!

"this is the sweetest baby laugh I've ever heard so cute," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a tiny baby who couldn't stop laughing after discovering a furry friend in an unexpected place!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ch315eaa
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@ch315eaa

