Viral Video of the Day for February 23, 2025: Baby says "no way" to peaches with hilarious reaction
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom tried to feed her baby a new snack, but the feisty toddler is not here for it.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the mom tries to get Bennett to eat some canned peaches.
However, whenever she swoops by with the fork, his mouth clamps shut hilariously, causing his mom to laugh uncontrollably.
"This is so Kevin from The Office coded," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@michmazur