Viral Video of the Day for February 23, 2025: Baby says "no way" to peaches with hilarious reaction

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a mom tried to feed her baby a new snack, but the feisty toddler is not here for it.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the mom tries to get Bennett to eat some canned peaches.

However, whenever she swoops by with the fork, his mouth clamps shut hilariously, causing his mom to laugh uncontrollably.

"This is so Kevin from The Office coded," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom who couldn't get her feisty toddler to try a new snack - peaches!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a mom who couldn't get her feisty toddler to try a new snack - peaches!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@michmazur

