Viral Video of the Day for February 25, 2024: Cat freaks out owner with a stringy new snack idea!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok user's cat makes millions laugh as he awkwardly plays with her long blonde hair.

Viral Video of the Day

"Meow long is this human's fur?"

In the side-splitting clip, TikToker Laura captures her cat licking her hair in the funniest way imaginable.

"He was a hairdresser in his past life," one viewer wrote.

Another comically said, "he was COMMITTED."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cat's interesting taste in snacks.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a cat's interesting taste in snacks.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@laeriklaeri
Viral Video of the Day for February 24, 2024: Girl's pants make her trip and fall while exiting plane! Viral Video of the Day for February 24, 2024: Girl's pants make her trip and fall while exiting plane!
Viral Video of the Day for February 23, 2024: Sea creature gives some love on TikToker's swim! Viral Video of the Day for February 23, 2024: Sea creature gives some love on TikToker's swim!
Viral Video of the Day for February 22, 2024: Daughter freaks mom out in hospital surprise Viral Video of the Day for February 22, 2024: Daughter freaks mom out in hospital surprise
Viral Video of the Day for February 21, 2024: Toddler's Disney scream makes TikTok magic Viral Video of the Day for February 21, 2024: Toddler's Disney scream makes TikTok magic
Viral Video of the Day for February 20, 2024: TikTok toddler whips out hilarious new language Viral Video of the Day for February 20, 2024: TikTok toddler whips out hilarious new language
Viral Video of the Day for February 19, 2024: Girl on TikTok has meltdown after ring gets stuck on finger! Viral Video of the Day for February 19, 2024: Girl on TikTok has meltdown after ring gets stuck on finger!
Viral Video of the Day for February 18, 2024: Little boy's music taste shocks viewers on TikTok! Viral Video of the Day for February 18, 2024: Little boy's music taste shocks viewers on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day for February 17, 2024: Irish dancers jive to Beyoncé's new single Viral Video of the Day for February 17, 2024: Irish dancers jive to Beyoncé's new single

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@laeriklaeri

More on Viral Video of the Day: