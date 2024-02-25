Viral Video of the Day for February 25, 2024: Cat freaks out owner with a stringy new snack idea!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a TikTok user's cat makes millions laugh as he awkwardly plays with her long blonde hair.

"Meow long is this human's fur?"

In the side-splitting clip, TikToker Laura captures her cat licking her hair in the funniest way imaginable.

"He was a hairdresser in his past life," one viewer wrote.

Another comically said, "he was COMMITTED."

Check it out:

