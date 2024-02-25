Viral Video of the Day for February 25, 2024: Cat freaks out owner with a stringy new snack idea!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a TikTok user's cat makes millions laugh as he awkwardly plays with her long blonde hair.
Viral Video of the Day
"Meow long is this human's fur?"
In the side-splitting clip, TikToker Laura captures her cat licking her hair in the funniest way imaginable.
"He was a hairdresser in his past life," one viewer wrote.
Another comically said, "he was COMMITTED."
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for February 24, 2024: Girl's pants make her trip and fall while exiting plane!
Viral Video of the Day for February 19, 2024: Girl on TikTok has meltdown after ring gets stuck on finger!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@laeriklaeri