Viral Video of the Day for February 28, 2024: Barista takes out the trash – and herself – in hilarious fail

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a Starbucks barista has a hysterical fail while cleaning up the store!

Pro tip – coffee grounds do not keep you physically grounded...

In the viral clip, TikTok user and barista Lily Anabella gears up to take some heavy trash out, but things don't go as planned.

"i was not expecting that," one viewer commented.

Another said, "the way ya'll were trying to laugh silently," to which Anabella provides the cherry on top of the cake by revealing that there were people inside the store at the time.

Check it out:

