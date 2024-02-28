Viral Video of the Day for February 28, 2024: Barista takes out the trash – and herself – in hilarious fail

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a Starbucks barista has a hysterical fail while cleaning up the store!

Viral Video of the Day

Pro tip – coffee grounds do not keep you physically grounded...

In the viral clip, TikTok user and barista Lily Anabella gears up to take some heavy trash out, but things don't go as planned.

"i was not expecting that," one viewer commented.

Another said, "the way ya'll were trying to laugh silently," to which Anabella provides the cherry on top of the cake by revealing that there were people inside the store at the time.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hilarious accident from a barista during an "average" shift at Starbucks.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a hilarious accident from a barista during an "average" shift at Starbucks.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lilygolesworthy
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lilygolesworthy

