Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2025: Girl in shock as dozens of abandoned dogs emerge from woods
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl on TikTok was shocked when a bunch of abandoned dogs came running up to her car.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, Rei opens her car door after seeing a couple of dogs wandering nearby.
Then more pups start coming out of the trees, completely shocking her.
"GET IN EVERYONE GET IN," one viewer hilariously wrote.
Another echoed the sentiment, writing, "Is this what heavens like LOL omg."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@zephr