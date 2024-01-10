Viral Video of the Day for January 10, 2024: TikToker hit by car while bopping to Taylor Swift!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl passionately sings along to a Taylor Swift song before getting hit by a family member's car in the driveway.
Always pay attention, even if 1989 (Taylor's Version) is on!
In today's vid, TikTok user @weirdhippiebitvh stands outside of her house with her headphones blasting Taylor Swift's infamous song, Slut!
The video, which boasts over 14 million views, then shows the girl getting struck by her uncle's vehicle.
"HOW WAS HE SUPPOSED TO SEE YOU, YOU'RE WEARING CAMO," one viewer exclaimed.
"And next on the list of moments you wouldn't believe if it hadn't been recorded," another joked.
Check it out:
