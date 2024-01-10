Viral Video of the Day for January 10, 2024: TikToker hit by car while bopping to Taylor Swift!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a girl passionately sings along to a Taylor Swift song before getting hit by a family member's car in the driveway.

Viral Video of the Day

Always pay attention, even if 1989 (Taylor's Version) is on!

In today's vid, TikTok user @weirdhippiebitvh stands outside of her house with her headphones blasting Taylor Swift's infamous song, Slut!

The video, which boasts over 14 million views, then shows the girl getting struck by her uncle's vehicle.

"HOW WAS HE SUPPOSED TO SEE YOU, YOU'RE WEARING CAMO," one viewer exclaimed.

"And next on the list of moments you wouldn't believe if it hadn't been recorded," another joked.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a girl that gets hit by a car while listening to one of Taylor Swift's most popular songs!
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a girl that gets hit by a car while listening to one of Taylor Swift's most popular songs!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@weirdhippiebitvh
Viral Video of the Day for January 9, 2024: Giggly girl has epic biking fail Viral Video of the Day for January 9, 2024: Giggly girl has epic biking fail
Viral Video of the Day for January 8, 2024: Boy risks second-degree burns for Chuck E. Cheese pizza! Viral Video of the Day for January 8, 2024: Boy risks second-degree burns for Chuck E. Cheese pizza!
Viral Video of the Day for January 7, 2024: Toddler shows off incredible drum skills to celeb parents Viral Video of the Day for January 7, 2024: Toddler shows off incredible drum skills to celeb parents
Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2024: Harry Potter wand trick gone wrong Viral Video of the Day for January 6, 2024: Harry Potter wand trick gone wrong
Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2024: Schoolgirl left feeling blue after classic costume fail Viral Video of the Day for January 5, 2024: Schoolgirl left feeling blue after classic costume fail
Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2023: Man hilariously uses fiancée's heels for home improvement! Viral Video of the Day for January 4, 2023: Man hilariously uses fiancée's heels for home improvement!
Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2024: Woman spots real-life glitch in the Matrix at airport! Viral Video of the Day for January 3, 2024: Woman spots real-life glitch in the Matrix at airport!
Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2024: Attempt to get dog's attention takes a terrifying turn Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2024: Attempt to get dog's attention takes a terrifying turn

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@weirdhippiebitvh

More on Viral Video of the Day: