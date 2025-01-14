Viral Video of the Day for January 14, 2025: Roommate prank goes hilariously wrong in NYC

By Jenna Cavaliere

New York, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a group of NYC roommates takes pranking to a whole new level, not knowing their victim was on a work call the entire time.

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Caitlin, who's on her phone, enters her apartment, only to be met with one roommate jumping out from a closet and scaring her half to death!

She then makes her way to the bedroom, thinking she's safe, but when she gets there, her other roomie Tahlia jumps out as well.

One viewer wrote, "The silent screams were very professional."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of roommates in NYC who pranked their other roomie, not knowing she was on a work call!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a group of roommates in NYC who pranked their other roomie, not knowing she was on a work call!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@twomuchtalking
