Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2024: Attempt to get dog's attention takes a terrifying turn

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman's innocent wish to say hello to a dog sitting in the driver's seat of a truck next to her takes a hair-raising turn!

In the video, TikTok user @tiktokeatmypoo spots a dog sitting front-seat in a truck parked next to her.

"Please look at me, you look like a pretty dog," the woman says before rolling her window down to check if the pooch would turn towards her.

What the pup then does causes a massive spook!

"You putting the window back up has me crying," one viewer wrote.

Another viewer hilariously commented, "IT'S THE SLOW TURN."

Check it out: