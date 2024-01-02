Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2024: Attempt to get dog's attention takes a terrifying turn

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's innocent wish to say hello to a dog sitting in the driver's seat of a truck next to her takes a hair-raising turn!

Viral Video of the Day

In the video, TikTok user @tiktokeatmypoo spots a dog sitting front-seat in a truck parked next to her.

"Please look at me, you look like a pretty dog," the woman says before rolling her window down to check if the pooch would turn towards her.

What the pup then does causes a massive spook!

"You putting the window back up has me crying," one viewer wrote.

Another viewer hilariously commented, "IT'S THE SLOW TURN."

Check it out:

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a creepy dog sitting in the driver's seat of a truck scares a woman parked directly to the side.
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a creepy dog sitting in the driver's seat of a truck scares a woman parked directly to the side.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tiktokeatmypoo
Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2024: Dad and daughter dive into the New Year like pros! Viral Video of the Day for January 1, 2024: Dad and daughter dive into the New Year like pros!
Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2023: Adorable mini cows open Christmas presents for the first time Viral Video of the Day for December 31, 2023: Adorable mini cows open Christmas presents for the first time
Viral Video of the Day for December 30, 2023: Dog saves Christmas with dashing 'fit! Viral Video of the Day for December 30, 2023: Dog saves Christmas with dashing 'fit!
Viral Video of the Day for December 29, 2023: 13-year-old girl's soulful and fiery voice breaks the internet! Viral Video of the Day for December 29, 2023: 13-year-old girl's soulful and fiery voice breaks the internet!
Viral Video of the Day for December 28, 2023: Baby gets trapped inside bubble surprise Viral Video of the Day for December 28, 2023: Baby gets trapped inside bubble surprise
Viral Video of the Day for December 27, 2023: Tiny pup leads the way for horse pal Viral Video of the Day for December 27, 2023: Tiny pup leads the way for horse pal
Viral Video of the Day for December 26, 2023: Kids' tricked out playhouse outsizes most apartments Viral Video of the Day for December 26, 2023: Kids' tricked out playhouse outsizes most apartments
Viral Video of the Day for December 25, 2023: Boy spots festive stowaway on plane during Christmas trip Viral Video of the Day for December 25, 2023: Boy spots festive stowaway on plane during Christmas trip

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tiktokeatmypoo

More on Viral Video of the Day: