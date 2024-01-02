Viral Video of the Day for January 2, 2024: Attempt to get dog's attention takes a terrifying turn
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's innocent wish to say hello to a dog sitting in the driver's seat of a truck next to her takes a hair-raising turn!
Viral Video of the Day
In the video, TikTok user @tiktokeatmypoo spots a dog sitting front-seat in a truck parked next to her.
"Please look at me, you look like a pretty dog," the woman says before rolling her window down to check if the pooch would turn towards her.
What the pup then does causes a massive spook!
"You putting the window back up has me crying," one viewer wrote.
Another viewer hilariously commented, "IT'S THE SLOW TURN."
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tiktokeatmypoo