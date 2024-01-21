Viral Video of the Day for January 21, 2024: Influencer takes extreme measures to match hair with dress
In today's Viral Video of the Day, TikTok influencer Lara goes to some extreme lengths to get her hair to match the aesthetic of the dress she's wearing.
Viral Video of the Day
Sometimes, you have to make big sacrifices for fashion, and TikToker Lara Cosima is clearly willing to go there, as her viral clip shows.
In Lara's case, her flowing locks pay the price for a more rounded overall look, as she aims to match her hairstyle to a gorgeous dress.
The reviews are in, and commenters think it was all worth it. "it’s crazy bc the short hair did make it look better," one viewer said.
Check it out:
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@lara_cosima