Viral Video of the Day for January 23, 2026: Turtle tries to wake up skeleton in hilarious clip!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a curious turtle named Turt was caught on camera interacting with an unexpected underwater "friend."

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, the turtle swims up to an underwater skeleton decoration lying down in his tank and repeatedly pats its face from side to side, as if trying to wake it up.

Viewers were quick to share their amusement in the comments.

One commented, "'Maybe he'll move today, if not, we'll try again tomorrow,'" while another wrote, "wakie wakie time for school."

Check it out:

This adorable turtle was caught trying to wake up his underwater "friend."
This adorable turtle was caught trying to wake up his underwater "friend."  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@allyandthegang
