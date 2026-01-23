Viral Video of the Day for January 23, 2026: Turtle tries to wake up skeleton in hilarious clip!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a curious turtle named Turt was caught on camera interacting with an unexpected underwater "friend."

In the clip, the turtle swims up to an underwater skeleton decoration lying down in his tank and repeatedly pats its face from side to side, as if trying to wake it up.

Viewers were quick to share their amusement in the comments.

One commented, "'Maybe he'll move today, if not, we'll try again tomorrow,'" while another wrote, "wakie wakie time for school."

Check it out: