Viral Video of the Day for January 31, 2025: Long-distance dog BFFs have adorable FaceTime reunion!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, two lifelong canine pals, temporarily separated by a few states for vacation, react to being reconnected via FaceTime!

Rollo and Sadie are a couple of certified TikTok stars, and a recent clip shows just how inseparable the pair are.

When Rollo sees his best bud on the screen via FaceTime, the handsome hound instantly erupts into an exciting mix of whines and barks.

Hearing the commotion, Sadie immediately recognizes the voice on the other side of the screen and responds with a hilariously dramatic howl.

"Not the dogs having a better social life than me," one viewer joked.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a heartwarming FaceTime reunion between two long-distance pup pals!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@rolloandsadie
