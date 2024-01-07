Viral Video of the Day for January 7, 2024: Toddler shows off incredible drum skills to celeb parents

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy showed off his epic drumming skills to his celeb parents, and viewers are in shock. Who knew a two-year-old could play with such poise and confidence?

Viral Video of the Day

Is there such a thing as too much talent?

Singer Katharine McPhee posted a widely circulated viral clip of her son enthusiastically playing drums in front of his famous musician father, David Foster. It's now gained 20 million views and counting.

One TikTok mama joked, "How sweet! Mine ate crayons until he was 5. Bless em."

Another viewer wrote, "When you've got David Foster and Katherine McPhee as parents, you know this will be a gifted child."

Check out this jam session:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a 2-year-old gifted baby that can already play the drums like he's John Bonham!
