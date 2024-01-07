Viral Video of the Day for January 7, 2024: Toddler shows off incredible drum skills to celeb parents

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a little boy showed off his epic drumming skills to his celeb parents, and viewers are in shock. Who knew a two-year-old could play with such poise and confidence?

Is there such a thing as too much talent?

Singer Katharine McPhee posted a widely circulated viral clip of her son enthusiastically playing drums in front of his famous musician father, David Foster. It's now gained 20 million views and counting.

One TikTok mama joked, "How sweet! Mine ate crayons until he was 5. Bless em."

Another viewer wrote, "When you've got David Foster and Katherine McPhee as parents, you know this will be a gifted child."

Check out this jam session: