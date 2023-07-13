Viral Video of the Day for July 13, 2023: Man builds amazing lift for his senior dog!

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a dog dad who unleashed his crafty side to allow his elderly canine companion to comfortably get where he needs to go!

In a viral video posted by @kerrymariegabriele on TikTok, a man guides his senior dog into a brand-new elevator that he built himself. The clever contraption is all DIY and even features a classy carpet!



The doggo goes for a short ride a few feet down and then ends up safely on the ground.

One viewer couldn't handle the cuteness overload and wrote, "what an amazing dog dad," while another said, "Protect that man at all costs." How adorable is that?

Check it out:

