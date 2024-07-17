Viral Video of the Day for July 17, 2024: "Belly dancing" pup greets guests at front door
Stockholm, Sweden - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a doggy welcomes humans at the door with a hilarious belly dancing routine!
Viral Video of the Day
In the video, Sara's pup Lilo hears someone at the door and rushes over, clad in an adorable black and gold hip scarf.
"I'm gonna tell my kids this is shakira," one viewer joked.
Someone needs to get her on Dancing with the Stars ASAP!
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@saaaaraaaaak