Viral Video of the Day for July 17, 2024: "Belly dancing" pup greets guests at front door

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Stockholm, Sweden - In today's Viral Video of the Day, a doggy welcomes humans at the door with a hilarious belly dancing routine!

In the video, Sara's pup Lilo hears someone at the door and rushes over, clad in an adorable black and gold hip scarf.

"I'm gonna tell my kids this is shakira," one viewer joked.

Someone needs to get her on Dancing with the Stars ASAP!

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a woman named Sara and her hilarious pup's way of greeting guests at the front door of their house!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@saaaaraaaaak
