Viral Video of the Day for July 19, 2023: Bison breaks into man's home and won't leave!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Watch out, Florida man! Today's Viral Video of the Day features a Montana man who steals the spotlight with an exotic pet.

Viral Video of the Day

In a video by TikToker @haydenkittler, a man's pet bison named Boom Boom seems to have wandered into his house.

No matter how hard he tries to persuade the animal to leave, it won't work, which makes the owner think of a clever idea.

"The look of betrayal when you tricked him," one user commented, to which the creator replied, "Yeah he was expecting that to be full of treats."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a bison who broke into a TikTok user's home!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a bison who broke into a TikTok user's home!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@haydenkittler
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@haydenkittler

