Viral Video of the Day for July 20, 2024: Boy has hysterical reaction to influencer's giant mansion!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a little boy on TikTok blurts out the funniest line after passing a beautiful house on the side of the road.
Viral Video of the Day
In the clip, the little boy and his family drive past TikTok influencer Stephen Sharer's home and are completely taken aback.
But what he said next truly made viewers laugh in the comments section!
"kids are so brutally honest," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jerzymatt