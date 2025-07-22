Viral Video of the Day for July 22, 2025: Toddler drums new song like a pro!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , one musical toddler is stealing viewers' hearts – and possibly a future Grammy!

In the clip, three-year-old Remi sits on the ground outside while his mom films him drumming along and humming to Pocketful of Sunshine by Natasha Bedingfield after hearing it for the first time.

Viewers couldn't believe what they were witnessing as he kept up the beat almost perfectly, using a tiny shovel and stick to drum along!

"this would've got him on Ellen," one viewer commented.

Check it out: