Viral Video of the Day for July 22, 2025: Toddler drums new song like a pro!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, one musical toddler is stealing viewers' hearts – and possibly a future Grammy!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, three-year-old Remi sits on the ground outside while his mom films him drumming along and humming to Pocketful of Sunshine by Natasha Bedingfield after hearing it for the first time.

Viewers couldn't believe what they were witnessing as he kept up the beat almost perfectly, using a tiny shovel and stick to drum along!

"this would've got him on Ellen," one viewer commented.

Check it out:

3-year-old Remi nailed the beat of a song he just learned using only a tiny shovel and stick!
3-year-old Remi nailed the beat of a song he just learned using only a tiny shovel and stick!
