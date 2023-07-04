Viral Video of the Day for July 4, 2023: Dog discovers secret to dealing with Fourth of July fireworks
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a fearless dog prepares for the Fourth of July fireworks in style, becoming a viral sensation on TikTok.
In a clip posted by @melanygonzalezzzzz on TikTok, an Australian shepherd sports some noise-protection earmuffs that make him look absolutely hilarious.
One viewer remarked, "He’s rethinking the whole being scared of the fireworks now… his own thoughts are scarier."
Does your dog also need help coping with the Fourth of July racket?
Check it out:
