Viral Video of the Day for July 8, 2023: Dog serves up bathtime surprise
Today's Viral Video of the Day features Xena the dog who turns her owner's relaxing bath time into a spa surprise!
Viral Video of the Day
Sock it to her!
In a video by TikTok user @goldengirl_xena, a fluffy pup takes pampering her owner to a whole new level.
With a seemingly devious plan in mind, Xena demonstrates her unique way of making bath time even more relaxing for her beloved human.
What do you think she'll drop in the tub?
Find out below:
Viral Video of the Day for July 4, 2023: Dog discovers secret to dealing with Fourth of July fireworks
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@goldengirl_xena