Viral Video of the Day for July 8, 2023: Dog serves up bathtime surprise

Today's Viral Video of the Day features Xena the dog who turns her owner's relaxing bath time into a spa surprise!

Sock it to her!

In a video by TikTok user @goldengirl_xena, a fluffy pup takes pampering her owner to a whole new level.

With a seemingly devious plan in mind, Xena demonstrates her unique way of making bath time even more relaxing for her beloved human.

What do you think she'll drop in the tub?

Find out below: