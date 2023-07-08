Viral Video of the Day for July 8, 2023: Dog serves up bathtime surprise

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features Xena the dog who turns her owner's relaxing bath time into a spa surprise!

Viral Video of the Day

Sock it to her!

In a video by TikTok user @goldengirl_xena, a fluffy pup takes pampering her owner to a whole new level.

With a seemingly devious plan in mind, Xena demonstrates her unique way of making bath time even more relaxing for her beloved human.

What do you think she'll drop in the tub?

Find out below:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a golden pup who hilariously fails at trying to treat her owner during a relaxing bubble bath.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@goldengirl_xena
