Viral Video of the Day for June 1, 2024: Bird goes bananas over bacon pancakes song!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a parrot shows off her enthusiasm while requesting a song about a delicious breakfast treat!

Viral Video of the Day

In the unbelievable clip, the parrot asks her owner, "Bacon pancakes?"

To her delight, the owner immediately starts singing the familiar jingle from the Cartoon Network TV show Adventure Time.

"she gets so fluffy when she's excited for the bacon pancakes song," one viewer wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a bird that enjoys singing a jingle about bacon pancakes!
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a bird that enjoys singing a jingle about bacon pancakes!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@the_green_bird_brigade

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@the_green_bird_brigade

More on Viral Video of the Day: