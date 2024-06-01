Viral Video of the Day for June 1, 2024: Bird goes bananas over bacon pancakes song!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a parrot shows off her enthusiasm while requesting a song about a delicious breakfast treat!
Viral Video of the Day
In the unbelievable clip, the parrot asks her owner, "Bacon pancakes?"
To her delight, the owner immediately starts singing the familiar jingle from the Cartoon Network TV show Adventure Time.
"she gets so fluffy when she's excited for the bacon pancakes song," one viewer wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@the_green_bird_brigade