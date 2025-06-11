Viral Video of the Day for June 11, 2025: Ninja cat stealthily swipes chicken tender from owner!

In today's Viral Video of the Day , a woman filmed her sassy cat stealing food from her!

In the clip, Morgan films her cat Maple sneakily inching her way closer toward her plate of food.

The cat manages to get hold of a piece of chicken, and when Morgan tries to pry it from Maple's mouth, the cat lets out the most hilarious growls ever!

"me if I was a cat," one viewer joked.

Check out the hilarity: