Viral Video of the Day for June 11, 2025: Ninja cat stealthily swipes chicken tender from owner!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman filmed her sassy cat stealing food from her!

Viral Video of the Day

In the clip, Morgan films her cat Maple sneakily inching her way closer toward her plate of food.

The cat manages to get hold of a piece of chicken, and when Morgan tries to pry it from Maple's mouth, the cat lets out the most hilarious growls ever!

"me if I was a cat," one viewer joked.

Check out the hilarity:

This cat stole her owner's chicken while she was in the middle of eating!
This cat stole her owner's chicken while she was in the middle of eating!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@morgansfilmies
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@morgansfilmies

More on Viral Video of the Day: