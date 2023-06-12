Viral Video of the Day for June 12, 2023: Fearless fox whisperer named Debs
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a "crazy fox lady" named Debs who isn't afraid of getting up close and personal with a wild animal.
Viral Video of the Day
A clip by @debs191307 shows an incredibly adorable encounter between a human and a wild urban fox.
The woman shows she isn't afraid and gives the cute creature some much-needed pets.
One viewer wrote, "I’m surprised she actually wanted u to keep petting her."
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@debs191307