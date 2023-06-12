Viral Video of the Day for June 12, 2023: Fearless fox whisperer named Debs

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a "crazy fox lady" named Debs who isn't afraid of getting up close and personal with a wild animal.

Viral Video of the Day

A clip by @debs191307 shows an incredibly adorable encounter between a human and a wild urban fox.

The woman shows she isn't afraid and gives the cute creature some much-needed pets.

One viewer wrote, "I’m surprised she actually wanted u to keep petting her."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features a heartwarming encounter between an urban fox and a fearless animal lover.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features a heartwarming encounter between an urban fox and a fearless animal lover.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@debs191307
