Viral Video of the Day for June 13, 2024: Girl wipes out after bottomless brunch in NYC!
New York, New York - In today's Viral Video of the Day, disaster strikes as a group of girls head to the shops after enjoying a bottomless brunch.
Viral Video of the Day
That's gonna leave a mark!
In the clip, the three girls exit their Uber after drinking downtown. However, one of them
"I wanna go to bottomless brunch with Carolyn," one viewer commented.
Check it out:
Viral Video of the Day for June 6, 2024: Bird "dinosaur" gets fruity treat from stranger on balcony!
Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!
Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@kierstenparkin