Viral Video of the Day for June 14, 2023: Dog astonishes TikTok with freaky language skills!
Talk about some doggone communication skills! Today's Viral Video of the Day showcases a pup's uncanny ability to understand his owner's every word.
Viral Video of the Day
In a hilarious clip on TikTok by @tatobearr, one dog owner proves that her furry friend understands every word she says.
When the owner asks her pup if he wants a refill for his "treat tower," the dog immediately rushes over to his treat bag. The conversation then continues, proving just how high this pooch's IQ is!
Among the flood of adorable comments, one viewer wrote, "Awwwww, he is so intelligent and adorable!"
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@tatobearr