Viral Video of the Day for June 15, 2025: Woman catches corgi smiling at her in adorable TikTok!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman captured the cutest moment with a random dog on camera, and viewers are in love!

In the clip, Maria is vibing at an outdoor restaurant when she spots a corgi chilling at a nearby table.

As she films the adorable pup, it locks eyes with her and flashes the biggest grin ever!

"Wish somebody would smile at me like this," one viewer quipped in the comments.

Check out the hilarity:

This woman on TikTok caught a pup smile directly at her on camera!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@marialuisamoni
