Viral Video of the Day for June 16, 2023: A paralyzed dog's "empawering" journey
Witness the heartwarming bond between a dog and its owner in today's Viral Video of the Day as they overcome the unthinkable, one bird chase at a time!
Viral Video of the Day
In a beautiful TikTok video by @thewinterden, a dog owner shows her ingenious solution to keep her paralyzed pup's spirit high.
The video features the dog owner wearing a dog backpack carrier with her four-legged friend on her back.
"pov: your dog became paralyzed but used to love chasing birds so now you are his legs," the video's caption read.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thewinterden