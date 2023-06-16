Viral Video of the Day for June 16, 2023: A paralyzed dog's "empawering" journey

Witness the heartwarming bond between a dog and its owner in today's Viral Video of the Day as they overcome the unthinkable, one bird chase at a time!

In a beautiful TikTok video by @thewinterden, a dog owner shows her ingenious solution to keep her paralyzed pup's spirit high.

The video features the dog owner wearing a dog backpack carrier with her four-legged friend on her back.

"pov: your dog became paralyzed but used to love chasing birds so now you are his legs," the video's caption read.

Check it out:

