Viral Video of the Day for June 16, 2023: A paralyzed dog's "empawering" journey

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Witness the heartwarming bond between a dog and its owner in today's Viral Video of the Day as they overcome the unthinkable, one bird chase at a time!

Viral Video of the Day

In a beautiful TikTok video by @thewinterden, a dog owner shows her ingenious solution to keep her paralyzed pup's spirit high.

The video features the dog owner wearing a dog backpack carrier with her four-legged friend on her back.

"pov: your dog became paralyzed but used to love chasing birds so now you are his legs," the video's caption read.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows the adorable bond between a dog owner and her paralyzed, but still playful, pup.
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows the adorable bond between a dog owner and her paralyzed, but still playful, pup.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thewinterden
Viral Video of the Day for June 15, 2023: TikTok swoons over unforgettable prom reaction
Viral Video of the Day for June 14, 2023: Dog astonishes TikTok with freaky language skills!
Viral Video of the Day for June 13, 2023: A clever pup's amazing potty training journey
Viral Video of the Day for June 12, 2023: Fearless fox whisperer named Debs
Viral Video of the Day for June 11, 2023: A paper airplane's epic journey
Viral Video of the Day for June 10, 2023: Pontoon boat floats to brink of disaster!
Viral Video of the Day for June 9, 2023: Dog's need for a companion manifests in an adorable way
Viral Video of the Day for June 8, 2023: Newlyweds show off spectacular musical talents on honeymoon

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thewinterden

More on Viral Video of the Day: