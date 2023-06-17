Viral Video of the Day for June 17, 2023: A wickedly popular doggo on TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a dog's comical performance with his head sticking through a blanket hole, setting the stage for a charming musical moment.

Viral Video of the Day

A clip by @madisonn_c shows a clever pup who enjoys stealing the spotlight!

With the doggo's head adorably poking out through a hole in his blanket, the canine effortlessly syncs his playful antics to the catchy tune of the song Popular from the Broadway musical, Wicked.

Viewers couldn't handle the cuteness, saying things like "He is SUCH a character omg," and "I know he made that hole in the blanket himself."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a hilarious pup's take on the song Popular from Wicked the musical.
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a hilarious pup's take on the song Popular from Wicked the musical.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@madisonn_c
Viral Video of the Day for June 16, 2023: A paralyzed dog's "empawering" journey
Viral Video of the Day for June 15, 2023: TikTok swoons over unforgettable prom reaction
Viral Video of the Day for June 14, 2023: Dog astonishes TikTok with freaky language skills!
Viral Video of the Day for June 13, 2023: A clever pup's amazing potty training journey
Viral Video of the Day for June 12, 2023: Fearless fox whisperer named Debs
Viral Video of the Day for June 11, 2023: A paper airplane's epic journey
Viral Video of the Day for June 10, 2023: Pontoon boat floats to brink of disaster!
Viral Video of the Day for June 9, 2023: Dog's need for a companion manifests in an adorable way

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@madisonn_c

More on Viral Video of the Day: