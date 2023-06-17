Viral Video of the Day for June 17, 2023: A wickedly popular doggo on TikTok
Today's Viral Video of the Day shows a dog's comical performance with his head sticking through a blanket hole, setting the stage for a charming musical moment.
A clip by @madisonn_c shows a clever pup who enjoys stealing the spotlight!
With the doggo's head adorably poking out through a hole in his blanket, the canine effortlessly syncs his playful antics to the catchy tune of the song Popular from the Broadway musical, Wicked.
Viewers couldn't handle the cuteness, saying things like "He is SUCH a character omg," and "I know he made that hole in the blanket himself."
