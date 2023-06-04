Viral Video of the Day for June 4, 2023: Adorable puppy meets curious baby goat

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day captures an endearing moment as an adorable puppy and a baby goat meet each other on TikTok.

Viral Video of the Day

The internet can't resist the charm of this curious encounter between an adorable puppy and a baby goat.

A clip by @bengotbarreled shows the initial meet-up between the two gentle creatures.

One viewer wrote, "this made my whole day," while another commented, "This is the purest gentle love."

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features an adorable encounter between a baby goat and a puppy on TikTok!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bengotbarreled
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@bengotbarreled

