Viral Video of the Day for June 4, 2025: Dog in utter shock after owner opens umbrella inside!
In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman shows her dog something that he's never seen before, and viewers can't stop laughing!
In the clip, Eliana innocently pops open an umbrella indoors while her dog stands and watches from the doorway.
As the umbrella snaps open, her fluffy doodle freezes, leaps forward in a full panic, and gives his owner a look as if she just betrayed him.
"NOOOOO THAT'S BAD LUCK," one viewer wrote.
Another joked, "it's so important to desensitize your horse!"
Check out the hilarity:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@eliana__.98