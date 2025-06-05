Viral Video of the Day for June 5, 2025: Sleepy cow has funny reaction after being woken up mid-nap!

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

In today's Viral Video of the Day, a woman's pet cow has the internet in stitches with her hilarious reaction to being woken from what was clearly a very good nap.

In the clip, the woman sits beside the cow after gently waking her up from a peaceful slumber.

When the animal starts to wake up fully, she unleashes a dramatic series of moans and groans that viewers just can't get enough of!

"An actual representation of me every time my alarm goes off in the morning," one viewer hilariously commented.

Check out the hilarity:

This sleepy cow had a hilarious reaction to being woken up mid-nap!
This sleepy cow had a hilarious reaction to being woken up mid-nap!  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@funnypetfarm
