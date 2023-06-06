Viral Video of the Day for June 6, 2023: Pup goes from tiny to ginormous in viral TikTok
Today's Viral Video of the Day features the impressive growth spurt of an adorable pup named Odie on TikTok!
Viral Video of the Day
This video by @odiethenewf will absolutely send your puppy fever dreams into overload!
Odie's owner shows off the doggo's incredible growth spurt over just a couple of months.
"I was waiting for the video where Odin carried you into the frame," one viewer comically wrote.
Check it out:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@odiethenewf