Viral Video of the Day for June 6, 2023: Pup goes from tiny to ginormous in viral TikTok

In the world of social media, epic and funny videos are constantly swirling around. Here's the TAG24 Viral Video of the Day to bring a smile to your face!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Today's Viral Video of the Day features the impressive growth spurt of an adorable pup named Odie on TikTok!

Viral Video of the Day

This video by @odiethenewf will absolutely send your puppy fever dreams into overload!

Odie's owner shows off the doggo's incredible growth spurt over just a couple of months.

"I was waiting for the video where Odin carried you into the frame," one viewer comically wrote.

Check it out:

Today's Viral Video of the Day features the impressive growth spurt of an adorable pup named Odie on TikTok.
Today's Viral Video of the Day features the impressive growth spurt of an adorable pup named Odie on TikTok.  © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@odiethenewf
Viral Video of the Day for June 5, 2023: Best boy Benson takes a dramatic dive!
Viral Video of the Day for June 4, 2023: Adorable puppy meets curious baby goat
Viral Video of the Day for June 3, 2023: Farm animals get sweet pep talk before petting zoo
Viral Video of the Day for June 2, 2023: Daredevil takes a huge risk in gator territory
Viral Video of the Day for June 1, 2023: This amazing parrot is smarter than your average pet!
Viral Video of the Day for May 31, 2023: Taylor Lautner gifts fans a blast from the past!
Viral Video of the Day for May 30, 2023: Hilarious toddler faces car wash fears
Viral Video of the Day for May 29, 2023: Taylor Swift's "Swiftie Of The Year" award goes to this wholesome fan

Do you have an awesome video you want featured on TAG24.com? Let us know!

Viral videos brighten up everyone's day, so be sure to laugh and then pass it on. TAG, you're it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@odiethenewf

More on Viral Video of the Day: